With our recent April snowfall, Chicago has logged measurable snow in seven consecutive months, beginning with our October snow on Halloween. How often has that happened? Has Chicago ever had measurable snow in eight consecutive months?
Pat Reilly, Algonquin; Kent Rhodes, Lisle
Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s snowfall records, which date back to the winter of 1884-85, and found that the city has logged measurable snow in seven consecutive months in twelve seasons. Five of the seasons, including 2019-20, spanned the October-April period and seven across the November- May period. Should measurable snow occur this May, this snow season would be the city’s first to record measurable snow in eight straight months. The city has never logged a measurable snowfall in the June-September time frame.
