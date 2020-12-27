Has Chicago ever had a December with no snowfall?

As low pressure pulls off to the northeast into Lower Michigan this evening, winds will shift NW, pulling colder air into our area. Patchy light rain will change over to a generalized wet snow that could accumulate on grassy areas and cause some slushy/slick spots on highways and sidewalks/pavement where briefly moderate snowfall occurs.

The Chicago National Weather Service has prepared a pictorial shown below that gives an estimate of snowfall timing as it moves eastward across northeast Illinois – ending from the west and moving off to the east by Midnight or a little after. Heaviest snow will likely be observed in northernmost section into southern Wisconsin with lesser amounts the farther south you go. Check precipitation/snow progress on the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below.