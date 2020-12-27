Dear Tom,
Have we ever had a December with no measurable snowfall?
Joanne M, Dolgust Bedford Park
Dear Joanne,
While the city has never experienced a snowless December, Chicago has logged three without measurable snow- 1889, 1912, and 2014 that produced just a trace. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the December snow climatology dating back to 1884 and found that the lowest measurable snow total was 1943, logging just 0.1 inches. Three other Decembers recorded less than one-half inch- 1971 and 1906 with 0.3 inches and 1986 with 0.4 inches. Through December 26, this December has received just 0.2 inches. In stark contrast were three Decembers that received more than 30 inches of snow- the record holder 1951 with 33.3 inches, 1978 with 31.4 inches, and 2000 with 30.9 inches. Unofficially Midway Airport logged 41.3 inches in December 2000.
Has Chicago ever had a December with no snowfall?
Dear Tom,