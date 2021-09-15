Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever experienced freezing temperatures in September?

Thanks,

Molly Ryan

Dear Molly,

With our current September warmth, freezing temperatures are the furthest things from our minds, but seasoned Chicagoans are well aware of what is coming. The city has logged many September freezes, but never in the first three weeks of the month. The city’s earliest fall freeze occurred in 1995 when the mercury fell to 32 degrees on September 22. Beyond that date, the city has recorded a 32 degree or lower temperature on every September date except September 24 and 26, which both sport record lows of 35. Advancing through the cold season, the next date without a 32-degree or lower reading is May 11, which has a record low of 33 degrees in 1981. Chicago has even recorded a trace of snow in September- twice on September 25, first in 1928 and again in 1942.