Dear Tom,

Looking at the hottest and coldest cities listed in the paper every day, has Chicago ever appeared there?

Thomas Keplinski, Chicago

Dear Thomas,

Chicago has never appeared in the daily listing of the nation’s hottest or coldest places since the inception of that tabulation in the 1930s. On the very rare occasions when temperatures in our portion of the Midwest have been extreme enough to capture the daily title of coldest of hottest, some other location in the Midwest has always registered lower (or higher) temperatures than Chicago. A tabulation of daily temperature extremes in the 48 contiguous states indicates that locations along the Gulf coast or in the Southwest most often record the nation’s highest temperature and West Yellowstone, Montana, heads the coldest listing.