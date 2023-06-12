It’s here! El Niño, a warming of the equatorial Pacific waters west of South America and accompanying weakening of the easterly trade winds which blow across that region, has arrived with a range of potential global weather/climate implications, which a study published in the scientific journal Nature suggests may end up producing economic impacts amounting to $3-trillion in 2023.

The last full blown El Niño occurred in 2016—a year which produced the highest global average temp on the books. It’s widely believed this year, when El Niño warming is added—the planetary warming already underway with ongoing climate change—that our planet will set a new global warm temp record for 2023. And odds of this becoming a strong El Niño by this coming winter—with ocean temps warming 2.7 degrees F above normal—are placed at 56% by forecasters at the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

WHY IS THERE SUCH INTEREST IN El Niño?

Much is made of El Niños because of the important and FAR REACHING global weather impacts which accompany them. El Niños occur every 2 to 7 years. Their most pronounced impacts generally occur in the colder months of the year—but each El Niño comes with it own array of impacts, so complete uniformity with past El Niños isn’t guaranteed.

As a general proposition, some of the most important impacts observed with many El Niños have included an increase in Pacific hurricanes/tropical cyclones/typhoons, increased rainfall and flooding across sections of the West, including southern California and across a swath of the southern U.S. and warming on top of planetary warming already underway, drought in sections of Australia, the Indian Peninsula, southern Africa and sections of northern South America—including the Amazon rain forest.

While many El Niños have led to an increase Pacific tropical cyclones, it’s often been the case increased wind shear over the distant Atlantic basin (including the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) has cut down on Atlantic hurricane development. BUT A NUMBER OF TROPICAL FORECASTERS believe warmer than normal ocean temps across the Atlantic basin may offset an El Niño-induced reduction in the number of tropical storms—leading the a 2023 Atlantic hurricane season which ends up NEAR NORMAL.

And there are vast effects on the planet’s oceans. In 2016—as in may past El Niños—anchovy stocks and marine fish and organisms off Peru in western South America dropped precipitously and nearly one third of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef perished. And ocean warming is to occur with the world’s oceans already having reported this highest average temp on record over the term of satellite observations in May. 90% of the warming associated with climate change is transferred to our planet’s oceans.

DRY CONDITIONS WHICH PERMIT TO FRIGHTENING SPREAD AND PERSISTENCE OF CONDITIONS SUPPORTING THE CANADIAN FIRES, DR. BRIAN BRETTSHNEIDER POSTS:

“The ERA5 Reanalysis showed that much of western Canada and parts of Quebec had their driest upper soil layer (0-7 cm) in this dataset’s period-of-record for the month of May (since 1940). The nationwide average was also the driest.”

UNSEASONABLY CHILLY START TO THE DAY MONDAY

NORTH WOODS SHIVERS WITH UNUSUALLY CHILLY MONDAY AM LOWS

SHOWER COVERAGE TO INCREASE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING BUT UNLIKELY TO MAKE A DENT IN THE ON-GOING DROUGHT

Canadian wildfire smoke aloft to return to Chicago skies later Wednesday—more showers due over the Father’s Day weekend.

Warmer weather pattern due next week and temperatures may flirt with 90 degrees the back half of next week

A cut-off low slowed by its entanglement in an upper level blocking pattern is to sweep backside clouds and showers into the area and will increase in areal coverage across the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening—then thin out again.

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE TO RETURN LATER WEDNESDAY

Fires continue to burn across Canada—their smoke plume evident on GOES WEATHER SATELLITE IMAGERY. The retreat of smoke from area skies has been the product of a shift in upper winds, but the modeling returns smoke to Chicago area skies later Wednesday. The steering winds guiding it back into Chicago airspace become less direct later this week, so it remains to be seen how persistent and thick the smoke remains after an impressive resurgence later Wednesday. Also, the presence of at least some cloudiness at its point of return Wednesday makes it unclear how significant the smoke coverage will be as we move ahead this week. But at lease some smoke is to linger.

THIS WEEK’S BELOW NORMAL TEMPS APPEAR LIKELY TO YIELD TO A WARMER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

In fact, while current modeling suggest temps this week are to average 6 degrees below normal, NEXT WEEK COULD SEE AVERAGE TEMPS increase by more than 10 degrees on a weekly basis. While lake breezes may produce some cooling lakeshore area, a weakening pressure gradient suggests any cooling off Lake Michigan will be more localized as next week proceeds. And, high temps are likely to surge to within striking distance of 90 degrees the back half of next week, and dew points will have surged suggesting a more humid air mass is to take up residence.

SIMULATED WATER RADAR PANELS

Here are SIMULATED WEATHER RADAR panels off the National Weather Service/Storm Prediction Center HREF model depicting the “wrap-around” showers which are to increase in coverage over Chicago Tuesday afternoon.