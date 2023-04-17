Climate report

By WGN-TV Meteorologist Tim Joyce

April 2023 in Chicago

We’re halfway through the fourth month of the year and what a stunning run of warmth it has been so far! In the last week, we had our first 80 degree day of the year and our first string of 80 degree days. Getting four days in a row of 80 or warmer is quite rare this early in the season. This has only happened one other time in Chicago weather history going back to 1871. It was in March 2012 we also saw a string of 4 days of 80+ temps.

April 1-15 Temperatures and Precipitation

Looking to the Growing Season

The second half of April is usually when we see our last frost/freeze dates of the year. Farmers and gardeners are starting out the coming growing season in northern Illinois and northern Indiana in good shape with soil moisture. Despite the forecast calling for cooler than normal high temps, the normal high/low is still ticking upwards. Up to 62 for a high and 43 for a low by next Saturday.

U.S. Snow Cover Update

There’s still snow on the ground on about 13% of United States and despite recent warmth we could see our first April snow on Monday with colder than normal temperatures expected for the start of the work-week. Last year our last snow of the season was a trace reported on April 18th.

Ice on Great Lakes likely to be gone in the next week

Ice coverage is dwindling on all of the Great Lakes and will likely be gone in the next week or so, despite the two day temperature downturn.