Gusty winds sweep March-like weather into area

Temperatures Sunday afternoon peaked in the low and mid 60s across the metro area, a result of light winds, dry conditions and partial sunshine much of the morning and early afternoon. The city’s official high of 66 was 8 degrees above normal, but temps near lake Michigan ran about 10 degrees cooler. Rapidly intensifying low pressure is forecast to move northward across lower Michigan early Monday, sweeping much colder air across the Midwest, and bringing an abrupt end to our weekend mild spell. West winds are expected to gust to around 45 mph through Monday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory. Daytime readings Monday afternoon are forecast to run about 25 degrees lower than Sunday’s highs. This storm system will also contribute to forming a major pattern shift that is likely to keep our temperatures well below normal through the work week.

