Gusty winds blow in big drop in temps; Cold for Christmas

Bundle up Santa and hold on to your reindeer, wild weather is blowing in.

A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Wind gusts have already registered stronger than 40 mph with 40 to 50 mph gusts possible as a powerful system moves through the area.

A dramatic temperature drop will begin Thursday afternoon. After a daytime high in the mid-50s, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by midnight and into the teens by Thursday afternoon.

The cold temperatures coupled with the strong winds will keep wind chills below zero during the overnight and near zero during the day Thursday.

Friday, Christmas Day, will also see much colder air.

The Chicago region won’t get the worst from the storm as it will bring heavy snow into portions of Minnesota and Western Iowa. The warmer side of the storm will bring severe thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast and icy conditions across the Carolinas.

Temperatures will rebound this weekend.

