A VERY SPRING-LIKE PATTERN WILL SET UP FOR THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF SPRING
- Rain will be likely Tuesday night through Thursday night with thunderstorms possible during that stretch.
- The low-pressure system that will bring the period of precipitation, is tough to see on the surface map, as it is just forming. The moisture that it will tap into, however, is quite easy to make out in this mid-level water vapor loop from the GOES East Satellite. Look for the GREEN that’s streaming from the Pacific through the Southwest. It’s on the way!
NUMEROUS LOCATIONS REPORTED 40+ MPH WIND GUSTS MONDAY AFTERNOON
Monday’s peak wind gusts
GUSTY SW WINDS PUSH TEMPERATURES TO MORE SEASONABLE LEVELS FOLLOWING COLDEST WEEKEND SINCE LATE JANUARY
4 PM Monday temperatures — 4 PM area wind gusts — How much warmer than same period Sunday afternoon?
FORECAST RAINFALL THROUGH 7AM SATURDAY, MARCH 25
- Unsettled early spring weather pattern to bring numerous chances for rain in the coming week
- Heaviest rainfall expected to fall across sections of Missouri, downstate Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO’S RAIN CHANCES
Greatest chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning