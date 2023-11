Raking those backyard leaves into a pile might be a little tricky Sunday, thanks to south winds of 10-20 mph.

Sunday won’t be one of those really windy days in Chicago when some of us find it harder to walk around. In our part of the country, it’s not uncommon to see winds strong enough to give us a push, however. We’re not immune to dangerously highs winds, either. The kind that can move the average size car.

