Gusty north winds chill the area Friday

As a deep low pressure system moves away to the east Friday, strong northerly winds gusting well over 40 mph at times will flow into our area bringing chilly temps and building waves as high as 18- 20 feet along the Northwest Indiana Shoreline. 8-11 foot waves are expected at the Cook County Lake Michigan Shoreline.

Winds will finally diminish and shift to the SW overnight with clearing skies. These SW winds will strengthen and tap a warming air mass over the Plains – boosting our afternoon temps well into the 50s. Sunday will be more of the same, gusty SW winds continuing to pull warm air into our area as we experience highs in the middle 60s – the warmest readings we’ve had since last October.

Low pressure will approach from the west spreading rain into our area Monday and unsettled conditions with chances of rain – especially southern portions – will continue into the middle of next week.

