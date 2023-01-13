Thursday marked the 16th consecutive day with above normal temperatures

A warming trend begins Saturday (JAN. 14) as the temperature should reach 40 Saturday afternoon then rise to close to 50 on Monday. Monday’s forecast high temperature would be almost 20 degrees above normal. Afternoon temperatures should remain in the 40s from Wednesday through Friday.

Flood watches in central California and winter storm warnings in higher elevations continue to be issued.

While heavy California rainfall has eased drought conditions for much of the state, the excessive rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage.

Thursday (JAN. 12) was the 6th day of the month with no sunshine recorded in Chicago. Through the first 12 days of the year, sunshine has been roughly half of normal for January.

Light snow or flurries are possible on Friday, especially for locations close to Lake Michigan.

The best chance for snow will be in NW Indiana as strong north winds may produce some lake effect snow. The possibility of minor accumulation would favor lakeside counties. Rain is expected late Sunday into Monday.