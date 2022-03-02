“Frost quakes”and wintertime booms

Dear Tom,
Can you explain the wintertime, sonic-boom phenomenon called “Frost Quake?”
—Greg Trunec
Dear Greg,
The technical name for a “frost quake” is a cryoseism. It is caused by the sudden fracturing of soil or rock due to the freezing of water in saturated ground. During intense cold, water in the ground freezes at the surface, capping water in the soil beneath it, causing pressure to build as that water freezes. Ice occupies a slighter greater volume than the water from which it comes, causing a gradual widening of cracks in the soil. When a cryoseism occurs, the pressure is released all at once, resulting in a “mini-earthquake.” Such quakes are usually harmless, but can produce a loud pop or boom. Numerous cryoseisms were reported across northern Illinois during the intense cold spell in late January 2019.