DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties included in advisory

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight.

The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago.

Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside.

Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.