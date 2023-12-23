Another unseasonably mild day has gone on the books Friday with highs of 45 at O’Hare ands 47 at Midway—readings which match mid to late November temp levels.

AND IT’S GOING TO GET MILDER in what is sure to be December’s warmest weekend yet with daytime highs running 17, 23 and 20-degrees ABOVE NORMAL RESPECTIVELY on Saturday (51), Sunday (57) and Monday Christmas Day (54).

Those highs aren’t records. Record highs this weekend range from 62 to 64-degress and have stood for 41 to 134 years. Sunday’s predicted high of 57 will come with 7-deg of the Christmas Eve day record high of 64-deg set back in 1889.

As it stands now—with today’s 15-degree ABOVE NORMAL AVERAGE TEMP factored into Chicago’s December temp average, the month ranks 13th warmest of the past 153 years—and put the month 6.6-degrees above normal and among the 8% warmest Decembers on the books here since 1871.

DECEMBER 2023 is running 6.3 deg warmer than the opening 22 days of the month a year ago.

ILLUSTRATING HOW RADICALLY DIFFERENT THE WEATHER HEADING INTO CHRISTMAS 2023 WILL BE COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO—Chicago temps were plunging on this date last year. A low temp of 6-below was on the way on Dec. 22—and on tomorrow’s date (Dec 23rd), temps here in Chicago NEVER ROSE ABOVE ZERO. The high and low Dec. 23, 2022 were -1 and -8 respectively.

By contrast, this weekend will be the warmest of the month— a month that has recorded only 2 of its 22 days thus far below normal. And current modeling suggests temps here AREN’T GOING TO DROP BELOW FREEZING UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING next week—meaning we have 6 continuous days in what is typically our 3rd coldest month of the year in which temps will REMAIN ABOVE FREEZING.

Rains taper to sporadic sprinkles or patchy light rain over the weekend though clouds will hang in unabated—and rising lower atmospheric moisture levels mean the drab, damp conditions will be accompanied by haze and some fog.

The storm which has been drenching California jumps the Rocky Mountains into the Plains and heads to the Midwest over the week. Its rain will be spreading northeastward into Chicago on Christmas day and will continue Monday night and become showery (i.e. more occasional) Tuesday. Spotty shower Wednesday will persist into Wed night and Thursday with temps cooling enough some mixed wet snowflakes can’t be ruled out.

But there continues to be NO indication of a winter snowstorm here anytime soon. That can change, of course—but current indications are this week will close 8-degrees warmer than normal and that next week will post a 13-deg surplus overall—though temps will be trending lower slowly from Tuesday forward. But even with that “cooling”, temps going into the following week are still expected to post a 4.5-degrees overall surplus.

NOAA’s Peer-reviewed “Arctic Report Card” lays out the array of weather and climate changes underway

The graphics that accompanied the report and posted here catalog the impacts of warming across our planet’s highest latitudes–rising temps (last summer was the warmest on record since 1900 across the Arctic), melting sea ice, decreasing snow coverage and an accelerating release of warming greenhouse gases as the region’s permafrost melts–leading to increased instances of temp extremes elsewhere on Earth and altering storm-transporting jet streams while accelerating global sea level rise.

A process known as ARCTIC AMPLIFICATION is at work in accelerating the rate of planetary warming in arctic regions compared to other regions on the planet. The loss of reflective snow cover and sea ice is a major reason the warming is happening at such a speed in the Arctic.

What happens in the arctic has far reaching global impacts on the weather and climate of the planet. The planet’s atmosphere is one huge inter-connected system. Alter it at one location and changes follow elsewhere for that reason. As is often said, what happens in the arctic doesn’t stay in the arctic.

READ THE FULL ARCTIC REPORT CARD REPORT HERE: https://www.climate.gov/…/2023-arctic-report-card-image…