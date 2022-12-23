Significant warmup expected as lead into New Year weekend
FRIGID, ARCTIC AIR ENCOMPASSES MUCH OF THE COUNTRY
Friday high temperatures — how much below normal?
GUSTY WINDS TO START THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND — SLOWLY SUBSIDE CHRISTMAS DAY
Wind chills to stay below zero through the weekend
SATURDAY PEAK GUSTS
SUNDAY PEAK GUSTS
SATURDAY “MINIMUM” WIND CHILL
SUNDAY “MINIMUM” WND CHILL
FRIGID CHRISTMAS WEEKEND
Upcoming Christmas holiday not a record breaker but will qualify as the city’s coldest in nearly 4 decades
TEMPERATURES TO RISE NEXT WEEK
Cold Christmas weekend to be followed by much warmer New Year weekend
HIGHEST AREA WIND GUSTS
Powerful gusts added to Friday’s miserably cold temps along with patchy blowing/drifting of the snow
8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK
Outlook calls for warmer end to 2022 and start to 2023 east of the Rocky Mountains
— Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 6, 2023
STEADY INCREASE IN TEMPERATURES TO FOLLOW FRIGID HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Forecast and normal maximum temperatures for O’Hare Airport
December 24 to December 30