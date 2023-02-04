Gusty southerly winds replace Friday’s bitter cold with mild weekend temperatures. Above normal temperatures and rain expected next work week.

Above normal temperatures to replace Friday’s bitter cold through mid-February

Feb. 4, 1924: In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 20.3 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. This ranks as the most snowfall in 24 hours since 1884. This storm caused over $1 million in damage. Streetcar and train service was crippled. Snowdrifts of 8 to 10 feet high were common, along with much ice on trees and wires. Schools were closed, and several plate glass windows were broken.

3.8″ of snow fell in Chicago on February 4th and 5th, 1924.