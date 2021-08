LYONS, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said two adult brothers admitted Thursday morning to burying their mother and sister in the backyard.

A well-being check was initiated at a home Thursday in the 3900 block of South Center Avenue. When officers arrived, they were met by two brothers, in their late 40s and early 50s, living there. According to police, the residence was a "hoarder home" with items filled from the floor to the ceiling.