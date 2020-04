Dear Tom,When a winter snowfall hits during at night, does midnight reset the dailysnow totals, but the total snowstorm amount measures from first to lastflake?Gary AlperinDear Gary,You are absolutely correct. Snowfall records are cataloged in numerous ways,not only on a calendar day basis, but also on a monthly, seasonal, annual,and individual storm basis. If snow begins at 9 pm and ends at 6 am thefollowing day, the snowfall on the first day is the total that fell beforemidnight, and the after-midnight snowfall is the second-day total. The stormtotal is the sum of the two daily snowfalls. Some of the city's biggestsnowstorms have spanned three days, beginning before midnight on day one,and ending after midnight on day three. After further review, some of thecity's historic snowfalls have been adjusted to make sure that the finaltotals include the entire event.