Friday opens unseasonably mild; it will continue into early afternoon—then readings begin to plummet as the first of two cold surges arrives 

Friday/early Saturday temperature snapshots:

Heaviest area rainfall totals through 9pm Thursday—(rainfall since midnight)

One final mild day before “colder than normal” readings take hold

Upper-level winds/anomalies from normal

From an unseasonably warm, southwest flow to a buckling jet stream which shifts steering winds northwest directly from Canada—this will help deliver the season’s coldest air to date with early December level temperatures expected for Halloween.

Markedly colder air hits Friday evening 

Predicted temperature change late tomorrow night compared to Thursday night 

FORECAST AM WIND CHILLS MONDAY AND TUESDAY   

In addition to the COLD AIR arrival, the season’s first snowflakes are likely to fall Halloween afternoon 

Tracking the flurries/snow showers arrival 

Tracking the season’s coldest air—from unseasonably mild temperatures to the coldest readings in more than 6 months! 

Forecast temperature departures from normal 