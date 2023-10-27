Friday opens unseasonably mild; it will continue into early afternoon—then readings begin to plummet as the first of two cold surges arrives
Friday/early Saturday temperature snapshots:
Heaviest area rainfall totals through 9pm Thursday—(rainfall since midnight)
One final mild day before “colder than normal” readings take hold
Upper-level winds/anomalies from normal
From an unseasonably warm, southwest flow to a buckling jet stream which shifts steering winds northwest directly from Canada—this will help deliver the season’s coldest air to date with early December level temperatures expected for Halloween.
Markedly colder air hits Friday evening
Predicted temperature change late tomorrow night compared to Thursday night
FORECAST AM WIND CHILLS MONDAY AND TUESDAY
In addition to the COLD AIR arrival, the season’s first snowflakes are likely to fall Halloween afternoon
Tracking the flurries/snow showers arrival
Tracking the season’s coldest air—from unseasonably mild temperatures to the coldest readings in more than 6 months!
Forecast temperature departures from normal