More clouds and snow in the forecast

Wednesday’s snow-producing low pressure system will be moving off to the east up the Saint Lawrence Seaway Thursday. Here in the Chicago area Thursday cloudiness will persist as a couple upper level low pressure disturbances will trigger occasional snow showers.

Snow on Friday

Friday another low pressure system will track to our north along the U.S. Canadian border, but still give us cloudiness and snow showers that could even accumulate up to an inch in spots especially north sections. A little heavier snow is likely across Wisconsin.

Snow on Saturday

Saturday brings a cloudy day with another snow-producing low pressure system approaching our way this time from the west out of the Plains. Snowfall amounts with this system at this point in time are difficult to ascertain, but several inches are certainly in the realm of possibility, as the snow is expected to continue overnight, moving off to the east Sunday.

A final look at California’s heavy rain totals.