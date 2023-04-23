A Freeze Watch is in effect Sunday 10:00 PM- Monday 8:00 AM for the entire region outside of the Chicago metro.

Clearing skies and decreasing winds will lead to the potential of sub-freezing temperatures Sunday night. Lows could drop into the upper 20s in some locations. Widespread frost is possible and freeze conditions could damage or kill tender vegetation and crops. Outdoor water pipes are also susceptible to freezing and possibly bursting.

We’ll continue to see upper level troughing across the and another upper-level low as we head into next weekend. This will continue to keep us cool with the potential for more showers. The forecast jet stream patterns shows the warmer air to the south of the cooler air that unfortunately will be sticking around here for a while longer.

6-10 day Outlook

The animation below shows the progression into next weekend starting Friday April 28 through Tuesday May 2, showing the cooler air still entrenched over the Midwest

April 2023 Snowfall Update

2022-23 now the 12th least snowy season on record for Chicago.