Freeze warning tonight, wind gusts return this weekend

What a difference a day makes!

Freeze warning out for all but the city tonight into Friday morning.

Afternoon highs will come in 26-degrees cooler at O’Hare than yesterday’s temps with readings today remaining in the low 50s.

While Wednesday’s powerhouse near 50 mph wind gusts delivered near 80-degree highs, Thursday’s northwesterly upper steering winds are delivering Canadian high pressure and are behind the big temp drop. Temps away from the city tonight will dip into the upper 20s–thus the threat of frost and freezing temps.

Powerful winds return Saturday with a temp surge back into the 60s.

Prepare to batten down the hatches!

There are indications of another situation, this one Saturday afternoon, in which wind gusts may build to over 50 mph across the Chicago area.

You’ve got to love autumn and the windy weather systems it put together.

