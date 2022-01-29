Forecasting the Blizzard of 1967

Dear Tom,

It’s been 55 years since the 1967 blizzard. The most interesting part was that no one predicted it. Why was it not predicted, and would it be predicted now?

—Tina Stevens

Dear Tina,

In the 1960s, weather forecasting was as much an art as a science, and computer weather models were in their infancy. To their credit, meteorologists back then did an admirable job, considering their limited arsenal of forecasting tools. Today, that storm would have dominated weather headlines for days before the onset of the snow, with forecasters warning of impending snow totals in excess of 20 inches. It would likely have been forecast as well as the Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2011, Groundhog Blizzard, a storm that brought 21.2 inches of snow to the city, with forecasts warning of up to two feet of snow for days leading up to the event.