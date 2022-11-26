For O’Hare — November 26 to December 9
- A CHANGE TO NOTICEABLY COLDER AIR HITS ON POWERFUL NW WINDS Wednesday which will produce a day of steady or falling temps and some 40 mph wind gusts.
- That begins a colder weather pattern—which may ease a bit temporarily Friday into Saturday before an even stronger push of cold air hits later next weekend into the week which follows.
- Next week’s cool down is certainly well timed. December, the opening month of climatological WINTER 2022-23 begins Thursday.
- Average temps next week will end up 10-degrees colder than this week—and early modeling suggest the following week will lose another 9-degrees.