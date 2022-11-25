Close of Thanksgiving weekend likely to be wet in the east and Pacific northwest

Thanksgiving weekend return trips on Sunday may not be as pleasant as the outbound leg earlier this week. A weather system is forecast to track across the Midwest bringing a rather wind-driven cold rain to the Chicago area. Wet conditions are also expected from western Illinois to upstate New York, and from the Appalachians eastward. Rain may mix with or change to snow over parts of Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. Wet conditions will also spread inland over the Pacific NW with snow in the interior.