Flash flood watch issued for much of the metro area.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * From 6 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning * Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms are expected this evening and overnight. The prolonged period of heavy rainfall will result in localized rainfall amounts in excess of three inches. These heavy rainfall totals may result in flash flooding. * The heavy rainfall may also lead to additional rises on area rivers into the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.