Dear Tom,I remember admiring a comet, high in the night sky, in Albuquerque in the 1990s. Do you have any details about what I saw?Steve Kut BartlettDear Steve,We asked our resident astronomer, Dan Joyce of the Chicago Astronomical Society, and he is almost certain that you were viewing Comet Hyakutake in 1996. The key to his assumption was your remark about it being high in the night sky, and it was indeed, Comet Hyakutake, that passed 9.5 million miles above theNorth Pole on March 27, 1996. Joyce also viewed the comet’s passage and called it one of the best astronomical events that he had ever seen, remembering that the comet’s tail stretched from near the North Star down to about one-third of the way to the southern horizon. He also noted that Comet SWAN will be visible in a light-free environment in pre-dawn eastern sky within the next week.