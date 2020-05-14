Watch Live
Flash flood watch issued for much of the metro area.

Area highlighted in green indicates flash flood watch area.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest
  Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central
  Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee,
  Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern
  Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest
  Indiana, Lake IN and Porter.

* From 6 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning

* Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms are expected this
  evening and overnight. The prolonged period of heavy rainfall
  will result in localized rainfall amounts in excess of three
  inches. These heavy rainfall totals may result in flash
  flooding.

* The heavy rainfall may also lead to additional rises on area
  rivers into the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

