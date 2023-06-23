THOSE ARE SMOKY SKIES ABOVE US IN CHICAGO AGAIN FRIDAY!
- Those are smoky skies above us in Chicago again Friday! The smoke is riding high-level winds into the Chicago area and is married to a buildup of lower atmospheric particulates and pollutants creating very hazy Friday sunshine here.
- Canada’s CTV news service reports firefighters from 10 countries and five continents are fighting the fires—dealing with smoke, fire and horrendous mosquitos which “eating them alive” according to one report. The crews are reported exhausted having worked 14 or more consecutive days to save whole villages in Quebec and Ontario and farther west in Alberta and British Columbia. The fire fighters, which include U.S. crews, come from as far away as France and South Africa.
- The Illinois EPA had an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect through midnight Friday night, and the odds it will be extended yet another day (Saturday) appear good, given the expectation the same stagnant air mass is to hold on.
FRIDAY TEMPERATURE SPREAD
LAKE LEVELS BELOW LAST YEAR
Over the past week, lake temps have warmed
Isn’t it unusual to have northeast winds blowing so frequently this time of year?
- DEFINITELY! It happened again Friday. Clearly, a northeast wind comes off Lake Michigan here in Chicago and cools shoreline locations. So having “northeast” winds, which have blown on a near daily basis for what seems like weeks here, is not normal meteorological fare here and means HEAT hasn’t made it into shoreline locations this year very often—at all to date. Think of the need for air conditioning we’ve allayed! To have it having occurred with such persistence is eye-catching to say the least.
- Jim Kaplan, veteran National Weather Service meteorologist for many years—not only here in Chicago but at the agency’s National Meteorological Center outside Washington, DC for many years—posts the following Friday, noting that SOUTHWEST WINDS, NOT NORTHEAST WINDS, have dominated June the preceding three years:
- “We have had very persistent and very anomalous northeast winds this month. Able to quantify this with a little searching and finding a site that generates wind roses on demand. On a wind rose the radial ‘bars’ are proportional to how much of the time wind blows FROM that direction for the period being graphed. Below is a wind rose for June 2020, 2021 and 2022 combined—Southwest winds normally dominate…I will add a wind rose for June of 2023 (to date).”
The first weekend of the astronomical summer season brings the desperately dry Chicago area’s best chance of rain in 3 weeks
- Thundery rains hold off daytime Saturday but arrive Saturday night; pause by daybreak and into early Sunday only to rekindle late Sunday morning and/or afternoon
- It won’t rain during the day Saturday which allows the Chicago area’s AIR QUALITY issues will continue another day—complete with the haziness produced by smoke aloft off Canada’s still-burning wildfires. Temps will soar into the 90s away from the lake Saturday with generous sunshine for the weekend’s opening day with localized east/northeasterly lake breezes limiting beach temps to the upper 70s to mid 80s.
- Rain chances take off a thundery rains sweep in with the first in what could be multiple waves of rainfall, likely arriving in the city in the 8 to 10pm Saturday night time frame. Local downpours may accompany this first wave of t-storms.
- Timing of subsequent rains becomes important Sunday given the array of outdoor activities which take place on a summer weekend here—including the city’s big GAY PRIDE parade.
- It appears rains may cease for a time in Sunday’s pre-dawn and in the hours just past sunrise. But cooling aloft, combined with daytime warming, increase atmospheric moisture levels and the arrival of powerful jet stream winds which are likely to produce widespread “lift” appear to set the stage for a proliferation of new rains and t-storms. Lingering cool air aloft and Chicago’s position on the cyclonic (i.e. “stormy” side of a jet stream) appear likely to produce additional showers and t-storm clusters from time to time Sunday night and Monday.
- When all the rains are tallied, model rainfall guidance suggests tallies of 0.40 to 1.40” may have occurred. Summer rains are notoriously unevenly distributed, and this system may be no different. In addition, summer precip systems have been known to disappoint when they arrive in drought conditions with attendant soil moisture shortfalls. But, if a weather system is going to produce needed rains, this one certainly seems positioned as a candidate to do.
- And, it may not be the last one in the coming week. There are indications additional rains may come through the area in the Wednesday night through Friday time frame.
- It will be interesting to see if this system comes through for us. We certainly need rain. It’s not likely to be a “drought-buster” but, at this point, ANY rain will be welcome.