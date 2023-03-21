First full day of Astronomical Spring saw an official high temperature of 54 degrees, the mildest in 15 days (since 55 degrees on March 6) with a third consecutive day in the 50s ahead on Wednesday before cooler weather settles in.
- Scattered showers are likely to develop across at least 50% of the metro area Wednesday afternoon. But the best chance for areawide rains and potentially some isolated strong or severe thunderstorms will come late Wednesday night into Thursday’s predawn hours. The heaviest storms are capable of gusty winds, hail, and drenching downpours.
- Rains will scatter as the day proceeds Thursday but not totally go away. Winds will shift northerly lowering readings to the 40s (30s near the lake) following a predawn near 50 degree high temperature.
- Another wet weather system approaches from the southwest Friday afternoon and night bringing a chilly rain to the area that could mix with or briefly change to some wet snow in Saturday’s predawn hours.