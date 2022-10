The mention of snow is in Chicago’s forecast for Monday. Though precipitation chances are slim, if it does precipitate it is most likely to be in the form of flurries. It will certainly be cold enough. Temps just 5,000 ft. above the ground are forecast to be around 20° Monday afternoon. If flakes are observed, the occurrence would come about 2 weeks earlier than normal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction