November like chill to descend across area in coming days

Windy and cold will be two words to describe our weather over the next several days. Forecasts are in agreement that upper-level steering winds will continue to send polar air across the Great Lakes region through the middle of next week. The next installment of cold will arrive by early Saturday with freezing temperatures reaching the Chicago suburbs, and daytime highs only recovering to the low 50s. This air lies along the periphery of a system that brought as much as 3 inches of snow to parts of the upper Midwest early Friday. The cold will be reinforced Sunday night into Monday when the chilliest air so far this autumn sweeps into the area on gusty N-NW winds. Temps Monday and Tuesday are expected to be more typical of late November. Precipitation chances will remain limited but falling temperatures aloft may support development of brief rain or snow showers Monday. More likely will be lake-effect rain showers which may mix with or change to snow at times across SW Michigan and NW Indiana. Conditions are to slowly improve midweek.