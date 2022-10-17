First flakes fly across Great Lakes region but mid-September-level warmth to arrive for the weekend

Deep low pressure centered just east of Lake Huron on Monday circulated unseasonably cold air across the western Great Lakes. With average lake water temps hovering in the 50s, bands of heavy precipitation were generated as this air passed over the relatively warm waters. Precipitation across much of Indiana and Lower Michigan fell as rain, but well inland from the lake surface temps dipped to the low and mid 30s. Heavy snow across northern Indiana was expected to accumulate to as much as 4” by Tuesday morning from just east of South Bend, southward to around Warsaw. Flurries were noted across parts of Chicago Monday morning. The storm system responsible for the inclement weather will slowly move eastward Tuesday and Wednesday allowing winds to gradually subside, but area temps are to remain well below normal. By late week upper level winds are forecast to undergo a radical shift to a broad southwesterly fetch. As a result, temps by Friday are expected to peak about 30 degrees high than readings on Monday. Seventy-degree temps are to extend through the weekend as stout south winds draw mild air across the Midwest.