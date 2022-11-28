Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days of the upcoming week.

Maximum temperatures will moderate to the mid 40s for Friday through the weekend. Precipitation chances will be limited this week. The week’s coldest temperatures will coincide with the last day of climatological fall on Wednesday and the first day of climatological winter on Thursday.

In the Northern Hemisphere, climatologists use Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 (or Feb. 29 in leap year) as the winter period rather than using astronomical seasons.