A plunge in temps ahead for Monday and Tuesday, with cold air dropping into the upper 20s and bitter wind chills accentuating the chill. However, relief is on the way as the cold spell is expected to be brief, with temperatures rebounding into the 40s later this week, offering a respite from the wintry cold.

First 1″ Snowfall Comes Early This Year

Adding the snow from late October and O’Hare has received 2.7″ for the season. Midway’s seasonal total is 1.1″, less than normal snow for November which is 1.5″.