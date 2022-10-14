The Tuesday-Wednesday rains across the Chicago area lowered the October rain deficit, but we’re still short by about a half-inch or more in many locations. Up until Tuesday Chicago’s official rain gauge at O’Hare International Airport had measured only .05-inch in October. With the two-day total of 0.72-inch this brings the monthly total to 0.77, still well shy of the “normal” 1.35-inch as of Wednesday. Some parts of the area did much better — receiving over an inch, but most are still in deficit territory for the month.

