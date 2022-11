Cold snap has put nation’s snowpack above average for mid-November

With polar air dominating areas east of the Rockies over the past week, snow cover has expanded correspondingly, especially downwind of the Great Lakes. The 38.5% of the continental U.S. covered by 1″ or more of snow as of November 18th is well above the normal of 16%, but nowhere near the 50.2% observed during the snowy November of 2014.

COLDEST TEMPERATURES YET OF CURRENT COLD SPELL

Sunday morning lows