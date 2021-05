WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden, once a regular Amtrak rider, helped the nation's passenger rail system celebrate 50 years of service Friday while pitching his job plan to rebuild road and rail.

As a U.S. senator, Biden was a fixture on Amtrak trains between his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., when the Senate was in session. He continued riding Amtrak as vice president. He has sometimes been referred to as “Amtrak Joe.”