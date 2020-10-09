Dear Tom,
F4 or F5 tornadoes almost always parallel highways. Why?
Tony
Dear Tony,
Tornadoes with paths close to major highways in this era of camcording storm chasers are apt to receive wider coverage than other twisters. Videotaping a tornado while traveling along a highway is far easier than capturing a twister that crisscrosses roads, pulling out of sight as times. This may contribute to a false notion that a huge, visual tornado may follow a major highway.
A twister’s movement is the result of more complex forces, such as the movement of the parent storm. Any relation to the location of highways is coincidental. There are so many roads that cross through tornado alley, it would not be hard to find one along which any twister might appear to move.