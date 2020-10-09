F4 or F5 tornadoes almost always parallel highways. Why?

Dear Tom,I have heard that flowering plants grow in the Arctic. Considering the susceptibility of actively growing plants to frost, is that possible?

James HarverDear James,It is possible. Some flowering plants have adapted to harsh arctic conditions and do survive -- quite well, in fact. Although these super-hardy plants have gone a long way toward overcoming the environmental challenges of low temperatures, short and erratic growing seasons and poor soil, they cannot survive in the coldest and most inhospitable areas. Flowering plants grow only in those arctic regions with a climate mild enough to provide a few weeks of above-freezing summer temperatures. They tend to be ground-hugging plants —near the soil that retains the sun's warmth during the long arctic summer days.