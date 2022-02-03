Extremely cold days often have clear skies?

Dear Tom,

It seems to me that days that are extremely cold often have clear skies. Is this a real phenomenon or am imagining this?

—Brian Koll

Dear Brian,

No imagination needed, it is very real. Chicago’s coldest days occur during arctic outbreaks during the winter, when large high-pressure systems, often of Canadian or Siberian origin, descend into the Midwest. The air in these highs is very cold and very dry, so little moisture is available to produce cloudiness. Additionally, the air in highs subsides, also an inhibiting factor for cloud production. Some of the city’s lowest temperatures have occurred on clear, calm nights where heat is efficiently radiated back into the atmosphere, allowing readings to fall well below zero. Of course, there are exceptions and very cold air has been accompanied by clouds and even sno