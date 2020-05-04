Extended cold spell due to follow warm weekend

Most Chicago-area rivers are in a falling mode. On the Des Plaines River, Moderate flooding continues at Gurnee and Lincolnshire, with Minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines. Moderate Flooding is forecast on the Fox River at Algonquin with minor flooding just upstream at McHenry. Minor flooding continues from Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River, and Minor flooding continues at Shelby on the Kankakee River. The aforementioned river segments under Flood Warnings and Flood Advisory criteria are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...