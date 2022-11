Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:

140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.