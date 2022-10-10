Monday featured a continuation of picture-perfect fall weather across the Chicago area. For the fourth time this month a day of 100% possible sunshine was observed. Thus far, October 2022 has been unusually sunny with the month posting 82% of possible sunshine. Low dew point air warmed efficiently with temps topping 70 at most locations while winds stayed generally under 10 mph. The month has been quite dry. Officially, it has been 22 days since the city received more than ¼” of rain on a calendar day. Total rainfall over the past 3 weeks has been a mere third of an inch. Rain prospects will be on the rise Tuesday into Wednesday as moisture streams into the area on increasing SW winds. Over a half inch of rain is expected in general coverage by late Wednesday. Showers and t-storm development will be aided by the approach of a cold front due to pass across the area midday Wednesday. In its wake, much cooler air is due to sweep across the Great Lakes region lowering high temps on the order of 20 degrees by Thursday.

