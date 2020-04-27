Last days of April likely to turn cool and wet, milder this weekend

Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph at Midway airport on Monday brought the Chicago metro area its mildest air in nearly three weeks.

Highs reached 68 degrees at both Midway and O’Hare airports Monday, marking just the fifth time in the last 19 days that the city has posted a daily temperature surplus.

An influx of mild air will likely bring 70-degree warmth to areas west and south of the city on Tuesday, but winds are expected to shift off lake Michigan, lowering readings in the downtown and North Shore areas to the upper 40s and 50s.

Late Monday, satellite imagery showed a large cloud mass over the northern Plains. This disturbance is forecast to strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday as it heads east to the Great lakes.

Periodic showers and thunderstorms are due as early as Tuesday afternoon, and are expected to continue Wednesday. Colder air will sweep across the entire area by midweek.