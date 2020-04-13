Skilling’s Forecast: Chilly air is here to stay until the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday’s high temperature of 56 degrees, recorded at 1:26 a.m., will likely be the city’s highest reading the rest of the work week.

Gusty west winds circulating around a mammoth storm system that brought over a foot of snow to the upper Midwest have sent our temps. tumbling to levels more typical of early March.

Upper-level jet stream winds are to maintain a fetch of polar air across the Midwest through Thursday, ensuring that daytime high temps will remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Average highs reach 60 degrees during mid-April. Nighttime readings are expected to drop below freezing. This pattern is forecast to relax heading into the weekend.

As winds aloft take on a more westerly component, milder air over the Pacific northwest is expected make its way across the Midwest. Temperatures are forecast reach or exceed normal for the first time in a week on Saturday.