The temperatures this weekend are amazing, with daytime highs in the 80s—that’s June and July-level temperatures.

More like mid-70s at the beaches, but if you are inclined to go to the beach the lake’s not cold and it will be beautiful. Look at the difference next weekend:

The westernmost of the two storms—Tropical Storm Philippe—is 759 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Assistant at the Rosenstiel School at the University of Miami (https://twitter.com/BMcNoldy), points out Rina is the 18th named storm of the Atlantic 2023 hurricane season and notes the average number of named storms for a FULL SEASON is 14.

And Dr. Phil Klotzbach, hurricane and tropical weather expert at Colorado State tweets, “If current National #Hurricane Center forecasts for #Philippe and #Rina verify, the Atlantic will officially reach NOAA’s definition of an above-average Atlantic hurricane season by October 2nd.” (https://twitter.com/philklotzbach)