Dear Tom,What is the record for days in a snow season with a trace or more of snow in Chicago?David Shermaan, La Grange ParkDear David,In Chicago's official snow records dating from the autumn of 1884 (when snowfall data became available) through the 2020-21 season, the snow season of 1925-26 had 89 days with a trace or more of snow. That is the greatest number of days with a trace or more of snow in a single season. The first snow of that season occurred Oct. 9, 1925: a trace; the season's last snow was also a trace on April 25, 1926. Snowfall totaled 52.1 inches. The snow season on 1961-62 produced 88 days with snow and a seasonal total of 58.9 inches. The snow season of 1969-70 had 85 days with snow and a seasonal total of 77.0 inches. Average seasonal snowfall in Chicago is about 37 inches.