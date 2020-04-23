Elevation and temperatures in Arizona’s Grand Canyon

Dear Tom,

My family and I visited the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona last August. We were impressed how cool it was there compared to Chicago. We were expecting heat in Arizona. Is there an explanation?

The Troppering Family, Chicago

Dear Troppering Family,

The explanation is elevation: temperatures decrease with increasing elevation. The elevation of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is approximately 8,000 feet, compared to Chicago’s 580 feet. The average high temperature at the North Rim in August is in the lower 70s and average low at night in the upper 40s; in Chicago, the daytime high in August is in the lower 80s and at night in the lower 60s. Arizona is also hot, but at lower elevations. Tucson, elevation 2,388 feet, in the south, is ranked as the hottest major city in the United States.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction