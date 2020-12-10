Early winter storm with drenching rains, gusty winds to blow into Chicago area this weekend, snow likely

Chicago is in for quite a weather change. While temperatures have soared into the mid and upper 50s Thursday afternoon—readings more than 20-degrees above normal—big weather changes loom.

An early winter storm is targeting Chicago. Drenching wind-driven rains with thunder is possible starting Friday and into Saturday and Saturday night.

The storm may lay down accumulating snow, primarily North and Northwest suburbs.

First wind & rain Friday

A windy, intensifying early winter storm system is to sweep out of Texas and track just south of Chicago. The wind and influx of moisture with this system are to be formidable. northeast wind gusts topping 40 mph are the build into the area Friday night and Saturday. It will likely present our lakeshore with a real pounding by waves while submerging sections of the Lake Michigan shoreline with another storm surge.

Rains appears likely to commence Friday afternoon. The best estimate now is in the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. time range. Once underway, rainfall is likely to last into Saturday when a transition to a wintry mix and snow appears a good bet north and west of Chicago toward the Wisconsin line and into our northwest and far west suburbs, from sections of Lake County Illinois into McHenry County and the Fox Valley area Saturday afternoon.

Snow in some parts

A National Weather Service model blend places the probability of accumulating snow in those northwest and west sections of the area in the 2 inches or greater range from Rockford to Belvidere at near 50% with the chance of 4 inches or more there dropping into the 20-30% range. These are early numbers more refined accumulation estimates will follow. We’re still two days away from the snows with this system.

Current indications, and these are subject to further refinement, that much of the storm’s precipitation which falls in Chicago proper may be rain but that a period of mixed precip or a transition to snow may take place in the windy final hours of the storm’s precip production here Saturday night.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.