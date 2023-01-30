Residents in the north portions of the Chicago area spent much of their Sunday digging out after a major snowfall. Total accumulations ranged from as much as 6 to 10 inches across the far northern areas straddling the Wisconsin state line to as little as an inch or less in far southern sections of the region south of I-80, where glazing was much more of a problem than snow, a result of freezing rain.

Colder weather will take up residence in the wake of the snow! Highs holding in the teens both Monday and Tuesday, following very cold subzero nights, especially in snow-covered areas...

An end to the gloom

One positive change will be the return of sunshine to the region starting Monday afternoon, following a seemingly endless stretch of sunless weather dating back to December…

What about the cold?

Warmer weather promises to return to the area by next weekend as the mercury finally breaks the freezing mark.