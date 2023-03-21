The heaviest storm is capable of damaging hail, gusty winds and soaking downpours
LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM CONTINUES TO BATTER CALIFORNIANS
It’s pretty easy to see the low-pressure system which continues to batter Californians. Road closures, mudslides, flooding and white-out conditions have been reported in the Golden State. A quick pressure drop, as the storms rapidly intensified, has also created strong winds in the Northern California area.
STRONG, ISOLATED SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
Timing: 8 PM Wednesday to 4 AM Thursday
Main hazards: pea to quarter size hail, vivid lightning and heavy downpours
CHANCE OF SEEING THUNDERSTORMS LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
The greatest probability of seeing thunderstorms late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning appears to be along and south of I-80 into central Illinois sections of Indiana
FIRST OFFICIAL FULL DAY OF ASTRONOMICAL SPRING IN CHICAGO
Tuesday’s first official full day of astronomical spring brought slightly warmer than normal temperatures. But, truly mild weather has been a no-show thus far in 2023
In past half century, only three other years have not logged a single 60-degree or warmer day through the end of March: 2001, 1980, 1970
CURRENT FORECASTS SUGGEST ODDS STRONGLY FAVOR NO 60s THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH
SCATTERED SHOWERS, PERHAPS AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM OR TWO ARRIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
The greatest chance for better organized thunderstorms appears to come after midnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning
CALIFORNIA CONTINUES TO GET HIT BY STORM AFTER STORM
Latest weather system brings damaging gusts to the Bay area and heavy rains
THE ARRIVAL OF NORTHERLY WINDS THURSDAY TO USHER IN MUCH COOLER TEMPS ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Areas downstate flirt with 70-degree temperatures