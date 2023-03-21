The heaviest storm is capable of damaging hail, gusty winds and soaking downpours

LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM CONTINUES TO BATTER CALIFORNIANS

It’s pretty easy to see the low-pressure system which continues to batter Californians. Road closures, mudslides, flooding and white-out conditions have been reported in the Golden State. A quick pressure drop, as the storms rapidly intensified, has also created strong winds in the Northern California area.

STRONG, ISOLATED SEVERE T-STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

Timing: 8 PM Wednesday to 4 AM Thursday

Main hazards: pea to quarter size hail, vivid lightning and heavy downpours

CHANCE OF SEEING THUNDERSTORMS LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

The greatest probability of seeing thunderstorms late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning appears to be along and south of I-80 into central Illinois sections of Indiana

FIRST OFFICIAL FULL DAY OF ASTRONOMICAL SPRING IN CHICAGO

Tuesday’s first official full day of astronomical spring brought slightly warmer than normal temperatures. But, truly mild weather has been a no-show thus far in 2023

In past half century, only three other years have not logged a single 60-degree or warmer day through the end of March: 2001, 1980, 1970

CURRENT FORECASTS SUGGEST ODDS STRONGLY FAVOR NO 60s THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH

SCATTERED SHOWERS, PERHAPS AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM OR TWO ARRIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

The greatest chance for better organized thunderstorms appears to come after midnight Wednesday night into early Thursday morning

CALIFORNIA CONTINUES TO GET HIT BY STORM AFTER STORM

Latest weather system brings damaging gusts to the Bay area and heavy rains

THE ARRIVAL OF NORTHERLY WINDS THURSDAY TO USHER IN MUCH COOLER TEMPS ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Areas downstate flirt with 70-degree temperatures